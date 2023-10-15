Levenstone Takes Center Stage as Integral Part of Immigration. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Sint Maarten's Law Enforcement and Border Control gained an asset with the appointment of Mr. Jocelyn R. Levenstone as the new Head of Immigration. With a remarkable career spanning nearly 35 years in Law Enforcement, Coastguard operations, safety, and security management, Mr. Levenstone's diverse and extensive background positions him to lead the Immigration department into a new era of efficiency and effectiveness.

