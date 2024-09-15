Lewis announces subsidy for St. Maarten Folksong Project. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Demissionaire Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport Lyndon Lewis has announced the approval of an incidental subsidy for the amount of ANG 129,682.08, which will be used to produce a book of original St. Maarten folksongs, record these songs, and document the process, including interviews with renowned music educator Mrs. Anastacia Larmonie.

