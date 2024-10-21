Lewis tells parliament he intends to lead as a leader of this country. | SMN NEWS

~I am the first homegrown Minister that is controversial figure within the Ministry of Justice~
To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46256-lewis-tells-parliament-he-intends-to-lead-as-a-leader-of-this-country.html
~I am the first homegrown Minister that is controversial figure within the Ministry of Justice~
To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46256-lewis-tells-parliament-he-intends-to-lead-as-a-leader-of-this-country.html
View comments
Hide comments