Lewis warns against false flyers circulating online. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In recent weeks, fake news has been circulating on social media platforms, claiming that the Ministry of Education is offering job opportunities and courses. These fraudulent digital flyers have even gone as far as using the government’s official coat of arms, making them appear legitimate to unsuspecting members of the public.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46080-lewis-warns-against-false-flyers-circulating-online.html