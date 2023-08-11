Lions back to School Program hailed a success. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Members of the St Maarten Lions Club were present on Monday last to welcome students back to the classroom for the new academic school year. The Sint Maarten Lions Club members visited two schools, the Sister Borgia School and the John A Gumbs Mac Campus on the first day of school. All students who came through the gate received a drink and snacks from the members of the Sint Maarten Lions Club led by its newly installed president Lion Felix Richards. This is essentially the first of the club's various community projects which got off to an exciting start.

Under this year’s theme “Kindness to Others is Service to Ourselves” Club President Lion Felix wished the students all the best for the new school year, and called on them to pursue their journey of becoming very successful students.

It's wonderful to see the students arriving during our welcome back campaign, as they eagerly enter the school compound to kick off the new academic year. The Sint Maarten Lion Club is grateful to the many members of the community, companies, and organizations for helping to make initiatives like the back-to-school campaign successful. We recognize the significance of our innitiave and that everyone must work together to bring about positive change in our community.

