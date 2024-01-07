Live Parliamentary Election Coverage by the Dept. of Communication. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— During the Parliamentary Elections 2024 on Thursday, January 11th, the Department of Communication (DCOMM) will be bringing hourly updates from the polling stations throughout election day.

The hourly updates will be distributed to all media houses on Sint Maarten.

The public can follow the results via DCOMM mediums.

Tune in to SXMGOV Radio 107.9 FM

The hourly Daytime and Evening results can be seen here: www.sintmaartengov.org/election

The Live Broadcast here:

www.facebook.com/sxmgov

