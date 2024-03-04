Local Clinical Medicine Fellow, Dr. Luna Emogene, coordinates the 2024 Spring session Breast Abnormalities Project. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC), in collaboration with the Positive Foundation and The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, is delighted to announce the continuation of free breast and health screening events for the women of Sint Maarten. The next screening date is March 30th, 2024, with one more to follow on April 6th, 2024. To date, over 600 local women have been screened. The project provides free health screenings along with educational information about breast cancer symptoms and risk factors.

Dr. Chobanyan, an oncologist and Professor of Clinical Medicine at AUC, along with her team of clinical medicine fellows and medical students, led by Dr. Luna Emogene, will conduct an overall health assessment, a breast cancer screening questionnaire, education about recognizing breast abnormalities and cancer risk factors, and free breast exams.

The information gathered is vital to understanding the prevalence of breast abnormalities within the population of Sint Maarten. All results will be reported to the Ministry of Public Health to help establish policies for the screening of breast abnormalities and cancer.

The Positive Foundation is encouraging women 18 years and older who have not participated in the breast abnormalities project to register. Interested participants can register by calling Dr. Luna Emogene at +1721-550-0020 or by sending an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloak1cdf00426a36bc2817e1517bf679945d’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy1cdf00426a36bc2817e1517bf679945d = ‘lemogene’ + ‘@’;

addy1cdf00426a36bc2817e1517bf679945d = addy1cdf00426a36bc2817e1517bf679945d + ‘aucment’ + ‘.’ + ‘edu’;

var addy_text1cdf00426a36bc2817e1517bf679945d = ‘lemogene’ + ‘@’ + ‘aucment’ + ‘.’ + ‘edu’;document.getElementById(‘cloak1cdf00426a36bc2817e1517bf679945d’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_text1cdf00426a36bc2817e1517bf679945d+”;

to make an appointment. The project has a goal to screen 1000 women over the age of 18. Therefore, it is essential that women who have not participated before register for the next screenings scheduled for March 30th and April 6th. The venue for the screenings is Vineyard Building#3, Vineyard Offices, Philipsburg.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44774-local-clinical-medicine-fellow-dr-luna-emogene-coordinates-the-2024-spring-session-breast-abnormalities-project.html