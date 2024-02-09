“Love Your Heart Soars: Nearly 100 participants ignite the Remembrance Walk” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— (CPSPR) On Friday, February 2nd, Raoul Illidge parking pulsated with many participants wearing red attire to participate in the Remembrance Walk. A collaborative event between Collective Prevention Services (CPS) and the St. Maarten Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Starting at the Raoul Illidge parking lot, the route weaved its way through Welgelegen Road, Bush Road, Walter Nisbeth Road, and Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard and ended at the CPS parking lot at the Vineyard Office Park Building in Philipsburg.

There were many participants, diverse in age—colleagues, friends, and families ranging from young to the eldest being 79 years of age—all united for a common cause. Red lights and red balloons were distributed by the St. Maarten Heart and Stroke Foundation, and the overall ambiance was met with positive spirits. The objective of the Remembrance Walk was to reflect on a person's heart health and to remember those who are living with or have lost the fight due to heart disease.

The participants were greeted at the end of the walk with happy cheers, grand applause, and a warm welcome by the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) students. There, the AUC students registered, weighed, and gave heart health tips to the participants who will be taking part in the 28-day Challenge for the Love Your Heart campaign by the CPS/St. Maarten Heart and Stroke Foundation.

A short ceremony was held to officially kick off the Love Your Heart Campaign by Dr. Emiko Bird Lake from the St. Maarten Heart and Stroke Foundation, a local cardiologist. She emphasized the urgency and priority of good heart health and that the time to take action was now.

Eva Lista de Weever from Department Head of CPS was happy to collaborate with the St. Maarten Heart and Stroke Foundation for the Love Your Heart campaign. She encouraged people to sign up for the 28-day challenge. She also thanked the AUC students for volunteering their time to assist with the various elements required to be part of the challenge and wished everyone a healthy heart.

Physical Therapist Naomi Korstanje from Prophysio was also on hand with a presentation encouraging people to move with intention and the importance of lifestyle coaching. Alison Williams, a fitness coach, and nutrition adviser, shared her testimonial about the importance of healthy eating habits. The eldest participant was Mrs. Asha Stevens, who also shared some words of inspiration and health, contributing to the uplifting spirit of the event.

CPS staff generously distributed water bottles, hearty fruit snack boxes, and light finger food to all participants present, enhancing the sense of community.

February is observed as heart health awareness month, and in keeping with CPS’s Annual Health Observance Calendar 2024, they will be encouraging people to take action for their heart health. February is the month when many people reflect on matters of the heart, including love and relationships. This is also a great opportunity to emphasize the importance of heart health. This campaign is a reminder to prioritize heart-healthy lifestyles, learn about heart disease prevention, and support those affected by cardiovascular conditions.

Through a dynamic social media campaign and collaboration with the St. Maarten Heart and Stroke Foundation, various activities, challenges, and events will unfold throughout the month of February.

CPS, as your local health and prevention partner, envisions enhancing St. Maarten’s quality of life by eliminating diseases and disorders through a collective preventive approach. CPS will support the Love Your Heart campaign by aiding the community with preventative health tips and actions that they can take and do by leveraging the power of social media to provide the community with preventative tips and actions.

By utilizing creative and innovative approaches, CPS aims to stay in tune with modern health trends and activities to ensure that the community remains well-informed, and therefore is urging the community to be proactive about their heart health and join this campaign to help raise awareness of the health risks associated with heart diseases.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease, stroke, and cardiovascular diseases are the leading causes of death worldwide, and these campaigns seek to reduce their impact through awareness and action.

By bringing awareness and working closely with local and international health partners, health associations, organizations, medical institutions, higher learning educational facilities, specialists, and insurance partners, CPS aims to protect the community from health concerns.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44670-love-your-heart-soars-nearly-100-participants-ignite-the-remembrance-walk.html