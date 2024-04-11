M. Ramone Bain Keeper of the Famed”key note speaker for the Women in Leadership Fundraising Gala. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— M. Ramone Bain, Keeper of the Famed” as called by the Washington Post, arrives in St. Maarten on Wednesday, 10 April 2024, as keynote speaker for the Women in Leadership Fundraising Gala to be held on Saturday, 14th of April 2024, at the Belair Community Center.

Angelique Romou & A Betta Place Foundation, a foundation started with the mission to create a better place for the people of Sint Maarten through community initiatives that touch and change the lives of its citizens, in their plight to continue to empower women on Sint Maarten and give back to the young female generation hosts its second Women in Leadership fundraising Gala on Saturday April 13, 2024 at the Belair Community Center from 7 pm.

The Women in Leadership Fundraising Gala is an evening filled with inspirational women, a group of motivating panelists, guest speakers, and female entertainers who will leave the attendees inspired and motivated to become all that they have ever dreamed of being.

Success stories, stories of the never-ending climb, and all the good and not-good times that lead to success. Women in attendance can expect great conversation, meaningful discussions, networking, entertainment, and a four-course dinner, all for a worthy cause.

The funds raised at this event are aimed at empowering women and girls and go back into the community for women-focused initiatives.

This year, the event will raise money for young girls to attend an all-expenses-paid trip to a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) summer program in the US. This year, the focus is on the Arts.

Therefore, through this Gala, we will provide young girls on the island who have an interest or show a raw talent in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, & Mathematics) with an opportunity to be exposed to advanced opportunities in the STEAM field.

A Betta Place Foundation has fostered a Partnership with Bowie State University and the Charlotte Brookson Academy of the Performing Arts so that the girls can travel to Bowie State University in Maryland from July 1 to July 10, 2024.

The students chosen for the Arts will be attending workshops in at least 4 art forms, namely:

* Dance

* ⁠Drama

* ⁠Visual Arts (digital media, animations, drawing and painting)

* ⁠Music (instrument, voice, marching band)

The students will get a full-on college experience by sleeping on campus in dorms and eating in the cafeteria. Also, part of the experience will be a tour of all national landmarks in Washington, D.C.

All activities will close out with a recital in the Dionne Warwick Theater located on the Bowie State University campus, where students will display all they have learned throughout the week.

This year’s highlight and keynote speaker is none other than – Ms. Raymone K. Bain, referred to as “Keeper of the Famed” by the Washington Post. She is the Founder/Chairman of the Raymone K. Bain Companies, LLC, and she is a Media and Management Strategist, Social Justice Advocate, Philanthropist, and a recent recipient of the 2023 President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the 46th President of the United States of America, Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and also recipient of the 2016 President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the 44th President of the United States of America, Barack Obama.

Ms. Bain is a trailblazer, she is one of the first women in the US to own a sports Management firm, and the first African-American woman to personally represent professional boxers.

These included boxing champions Muhammad Ali, Hector “Macho” Camacho, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns, and Mike Tyson. Ms. Bain was Tennis GOAT, Serena Williams, and the Williams family’s very first publicist and spokesperson, and she represented Ms. Williams in this capacity for over seven years. In addition to Serena Williams, Ms. Bain also represented sports Hall-of-Famers and All-Stars Dominique Wilkins, Dave Parker, Eric Davis, Darryl Strawberry, and Deion Sanders, now an award-winning college football coach. Count the late “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson, and Iconic comedian Richard Pryor. The Estate of Sammy Davis, Jr.; International Award-winning Pop icon Janet Jackson; 12-time Grammy-winning singer/songwriter/producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. Award-winning television personality and iconic comedian Steve Harvey; and award-winning singing group Boyz II Men, among a long list of her high-profile, legendary, and trailblazing clients

Ms. Bain will also be doing a school Tour where she will visit high schools to talk to the students about the industries of sports and entertainment; important to note is that the Women in Leadership Gala “WILG” event is not only for women in leadership positions but women who are leading by breaking barriers in their respective areas, going against the conventional way of thinking and paving the way for others to follow, Women taking up their role in their households and communities to lead by example. Last year’s event was a huge success and left women wanting more. As a matter of fact, we also want to encourage men to attend because the men who attended last year were all impressed by the power and depth of all the women who participated.

This fundraising event is not one to be missed as we empower, inspire, and ignite flames for all women. Call +17215224559 or +17215286006 for tickets, and remember the date, Saturday, 13 April 2024, at the Belair Community Center.

