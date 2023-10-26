Maintenance Works at Simpson Bay Bridge Continues for Two More Days. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:— The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) would like to inform maritime operators, owners, motorists, and the community, that maintenance works will continue at the Simpson Bay Bridge during the nighttime hours on October 29 and October 30.

Additional time is needed to complete the maintenance works due to the inclement weather that was experienced earlier in the week associated with the passing of Hurricane Tammy.

The maintenance schedule is as follows: the Simpson Bay Bridge will be closed to motorized/marine traffic on Sunday, October 29 from 11:30 PM to 5:30 AM and on Monday, October 30 from 10:00 PM to 5:30 AM.

Motorized traffic is advised to pay attention to the traffic deviation signs indicating that the road leading to the Simpson Bay Bridge will be closed, and therefore they will have to use the Causeway Bridge to continue on to their destination.

The maintenance works entail repairs to the main deck beams on the bridge.

SLAC apologizes to the maritime sector and motorists for any inconvenience caused. The current works are part of an infrastructure improvement plan that supports the country’s maritime sector, activities and the upcoming start of the 2023-2024 mega yacht season.

