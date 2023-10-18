Maintenance Works to be Carried out on Simpson Bay Bridge Staring Sunday Night. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:— RT ST. MAARTEN – The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) would like to inform maritime operators, owners, motorists, and the community that maintenance works will be carried out on the Simpson Bay Bridge during the nighttime hours from October 22 to October 26.

Motorized traffic is advised to pay attention to the traffic deviation signs indicating that the road leading to the Simpson Bay Bridge will be closed.

On Sunday, October 22, the Simpson Bay Bridge will be closed to motorized/marine traffic from 1:00 AM to 8:00 AM.

From Monday, October 23 to Thursday, October 26, the bridge will be closed to motorized/marine traffic from 10:00 PM to 05:30 AM.

The bridge opening times will also be adjusted for a period of eight days commencing on Friday, October 20 to Friday, October 27.

The Simpson Bay Bridge will open for outbound marine traffic at 08:30 AM and 4:00 PM, and at 09:30 AM to 5:00 PM for inbound marine traffic.

The maintenance works entail repairs to the main deck beams on the bridge.

SLAC apologizes to the maritime sector and motorists for any inconvenience caused as we continue to improve the infrastructure.

