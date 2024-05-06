Male nurse arrested for suspected sexual abuse of patient. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— A male nurse was arrested today, Monday, May 6, 2024, on suspicion of drugging and sexually abusing a patient under his medical care.

Due to the suspicions, the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten urge anyone who may know of similar occurrences or incidents to report these to the police department.

Anyone with information about this case should call KPSM on +1 721 542 2222 ext. 208, 223 or 214.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45113-male-nurse-arrested-for-suspected-sexual-abuse-of-patient.html