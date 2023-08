PHILIPSBURG:— Police are investigating the death of a man who fell from a coconut tree and died from his injuries.

Police Spokesman Joe Josepha said that the man fell from a coconut tree and hit his head, due to the impact the man succumbed to his injuries. Police are currently investigating.

