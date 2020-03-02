Man injured in Middle Region Road, 3rd shooting under investigation. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Personnel of the Detective Department is currently investigating a 3rd shooting that took place in the Middle Region area over the past few months.

The Police Patrol and Ambulance department were sent to Middle Region road on the evening of Friday, February 28th at approximately 08.50 pm after shots were reported fired in the area. When the police patrol arrived at the location, they were informed that a male victim was shot and was being transported by a private vehicle to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The ambulance personnel encounters the vehicle in which

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34066-man-injured-in-middle-region-road-3-shooting-under-investigation.html