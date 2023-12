SIMPSON BAY:— The Sint Maarten Police Force, in conjunction with the Coast Guard, responded to an incident on December 14, 2023, at approximately 1:30 pm, involving a man who jumped off the Simpson-Bay Bridge near the Coast Guard and Police stations.

