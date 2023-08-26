Man shot dead, girlfriend injured and hospitalized. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — A well-known man from Low Town was shot dead early Saturday morning on Bishop Hill Road in the vicinity of the Chinese Supermarket. Also shot is the man’s girlfriend who is in stable condition at the St. Maarten Medical Center.

A press release from police spokesman Joe Josepha said that police received several calls shortly after midnight on August 26th informing them of a shooting on the Bishops Hill Road. At the scene, detectives encountered two victims lying on the road, a female, and a male victim.

Police noticed that the female victim was shot most likely shot in her arm. She was given first aid and rushed to the SMMC where she remains as a patient.

The male victim who was lying next to the supermarket was not given any signs of life. The body of the victim was confiscated for further investigation. Other evidence was also gathered by personnel of the forensic department. The reason for this shooting is still unknown. Further information will be provided in the future the police Spokesman said.

