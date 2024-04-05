Marines from Defence Caribbean Region train together with American Marines in North-Carolina. | SMN NEWS

North Carolina:— The Marines from the Marine Squadron Carib (MSC), originating from Aruba, participated in a three-week training called Caribbean Urban Warrior (CUW). The training took place at Camp Jejune in North Carolina the United States Marine Corps (USMC). During the Caribbean Urban Warrior, the Marines from the Marine Squadron Carib trained up to squadron level in urbanized areas, with the help of American scouts, within numerous realistic training locations.

The training Caribbean Urban Warrior mainly focused on Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT). For example, the Advanced Signalers, Designated Marksmen, Infantry Engineers, and Combat lifesavers conducted cross-training with US Marines from the 2nd Marine Division. They trained at section level in the various facilities available at the camp, such as combat town, camp Davis, and training village Lejeune, and carried out various troop-level operations such as an amphibious raid, ambush, and an attack on an airstrip. In addition to the marines from Aruba, the boat platoon from Curaçao and the Marine detachment from Sint Maarten also participated in the exercise in North Carolina.

Defense trains in the Caribbean Region several times during the year with the American Marines from the 2nd Marine Division. The exercises take place in both the US and the Caribbean. This cooperation not only shows the good ties between both countries and their units but also offers the opportunity to exchange knowledge and experiences.

Thus Camp Lejeune offers excellent facilities for working together with American counterparts and this unique training location ensures that the Marines of Marine Squadron Carib can train at a higher level than is possible within their geographical location in the Caribbean.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44953-marines-from-defence-caribbean-region-train-together-with-american-marines-in-north-carolina.html