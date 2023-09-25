Marines make Milton Peters College look sharp again. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— SVOBE Schools want to thank the many Dutch marines who painted outside doors and walls of the Milton Peters College Campus during 3 days (September 16, 19, and 22) while balancing on dazzling heights. Driving up towards the school from Ebenezer now shows drivers a fresh and clean outlook!

Thanks as well to Stephan de Vries from the Marines and NPO Power for making this possible.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43890-marines-make-milton-peters-college-look-sharp-again.html