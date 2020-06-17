Marines on Aruba support in hospital fire. | SMN News

More than twenty marines from the 32e Raidingsquadron in Aruba were deployed last night because of fire of the Dr. Horacio E. Oduber Hospital. The marines, placed at the Marines barracks Savaneta, have been called upon to provide assistance such as placing tents and camp beds. They also transported patients who had to be moved to a more safe location.

The head of the Bureau for Disaster Relief Aruba (RBA) called the barracks commander Lt. Col. Art van Beekhuizen directly with the request to provide military assistance. Immediate action was taken and soldiers were sent to the hospital for support.

