Marines support local authorities with hurricane Tammy in Saint Martin. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The authorities from Saint Martin yesterday made a request to Defense to support them with hurricane Tammy. Defense has responded to this and made staff and resources available.

Saint Marten herself takes the lead in coordinating and managing assignments, while Defense will support, where necessary, with staff and resources. Tasks executed by the Marines are amongst other things to render support with guarding the prison, patrolling around the island and, where necessary, guarding the public order. Up to now the night hours, with the exception of small incidents, such as a car accident has passed quietly. Besides the already deployed defense resources, if needed these can be scaled up. Support to the local authorities is one of the three main tasks from Defense. Defense focuses on immediate (emergency) aid during and after the passage of the hurricane.

