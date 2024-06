Willemstad/The Hague:— On June 21st, 2024, the Kingdom Council of Ministers agreed with the appointment of Mr. Marion Agunbero, MA, as a member of the Board of Financial Supervision of Aruba (CAft) on the recommendation of Aruba. Mr. Agunbero will succeed Ms. Hellen van der Wal, MA, PhD, as of August 1st, 2024.

