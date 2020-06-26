Masked Robber evades arrest. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Special Robbery Unit is currently investigating an armed robbery that took place today Friday 26th June 2020, at a restaurant on Welfare Road.

The police on the scene were informed that a male, dressed in dark clothing with a mask, entered the establishment brandishing a firearm and demanded the restaurant’s daily earnings. The suspect then fled the establishment on foot towards the Cay-Bay area.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is asking the community to be vigilant. We are urging the person of the community who may have witnessed this or any other crime to come forward

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35047-masked-robber-evades-arrest.html