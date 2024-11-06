Masks and glass container prohibited for Nov. 10 J’ouvert Jump Up. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) informs the public that face masks and glass containers are prohibited in the J’ouvert Jump Up, planned as part of the St. Maarten Day Festivities for Sunday, November 10. This event is scheduled to begin at 12:00am and is expected to conclude at Jose Lake Ball Park by 4:00am.

