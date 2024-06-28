Max Borsboom new Commander Zr.Ms. Pelikaan. | SMN NEWS

BES:— On Friday, June 28, 2024, 1st class Naval Lieutenant Commander Marc Jereskes transferred command of support vessel Zr.Ms. Pelikaan to 1st class Naval Lieutenant Commander Max Borsboom. The command transfer took place on the RIMA-jetty at the Marine Barracks at Parera, in the presence of the crew and family of both commanders.

Marc looks back on a beautiful period of time: “It gives me great satisfaction when I look back on this period. I am proud to have been part of a team where the crew was there for each other day and night.”

The International training ‘Tradewinds’ was the last large exercise for Marc, as Commander of HNLMS Pelikaan; hereby the international ties in the Caribbean Region were strengthened and the crew of HNLMS Pelikaan was trained to be deployed during the hurricane season.

The new Commander, Max Borsboom, started his career as Watch Officer on HNLMS Rotterdam and after that has served amongst other things as Diving Officer at the Defense Diving Group and as Air Defense Officer on HNLMS Evertsen.

Max is looking forward to his first command on a naval ship: “I consider it a great honor that I will be able to command in the coming years on HNLMS Pelikaan, I am really looking forward to this! It is a big responsibility to render the relevant maritime military support with this versatile ship and her dedicated crewmembers; wherever this may be required. We are ready for it!”

Led by Naval Lieutenant Max Borsboom the HNLMS Pelikaan will continue her operational tasks.

