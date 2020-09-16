Meeting scheduled with French Authorities – PM | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs announced on Wednesday Council of Ministers press briefing that she will be meeting with the French counterparts on Thursday to further discuss the border controls that have been extended to October 1st, 2020.

Prime Minister Jacobs said she along with other members of the Council of Ministers attended the protest march on Wednesday morning that was organized by the Soualiga United Movement.

Jacobs said despite trying to convince the Préfet Délégué Sylvie Feucher how discomforting the controls are against the people of St. Maarten/ St. Martin as well as the business community the

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35701-meeting-scheduled-with-french-authorities-pm.html