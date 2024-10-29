Members of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg and Ardwell Irion Call for Comprehensive Crime Prevention Policy. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Today, Members of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg and Ardwell Irion submitted a motion urging the Minister of Justice to comply with the Crime Prevention Funds ordinance and develop a comprehensive crime prevention policy for Sint Maarten. The motion addresses the pressing need for a strategic approach to combat rising crime rates and ensure public safety

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46322-members-of-parliament-sjamira-roseburg-and-ardwell-irion-call-for-comprehensive-crime-prevention-policy.html