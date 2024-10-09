Mental Health Foundation marks World Mental Health Day with focus on mental health in the workplace. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:— In recognition of World Mental Health Day 2024, the Mental Health Foundation (MHF) is calling attention to the critical link between mental health and the workplace, emphasizing the need for workplaces to prioritize mental well-being to foster healthier, more productive environments.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mental health and the workplace are closely intertwined. Work environments can significantly influence an individual’s mental health, with positive, supportive conditions leading to enhanced employee well-being, productivity and overall organizational success. Equally, unhealthy work environments, characterized by stigma, discrimination, harassment and other risks, can negatively impact mental health, reducing job satisfaction and productivity. These conditions can result in higher absenteeism, decreased work performance and increased staff turnover.

MHF highlights the essential role employers, workers’ organizations and other key stakeholders play in improving mental health in the workplace. By working together to create safe, healthy and inclusive work environments, businesses can promote mental well-being, which benefits both employees and organizations as a whole.

As part of its ongoing efforts to raise awareness and support mental health in professional settings, MHF will be hosting a special lecture titled “Burnout and Workplace Vitality”. This event will focus on the importance of mental well-being in driving workforce performance and organizational success. Geared toward leadership in local organizations, the lecture will offer practical tools and insights to help foster a culture of wellness, resilience and vitality in the workplace.

Further details on the event, including the date and venue, will be shared in an upcoming announcement.

