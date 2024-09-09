MHF and CPS Collaborate for World Suicide Prevention Day with the “ARE YOU OK?” Campaign. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Mental Health Foundation (MHF), Collective Prevention Services (CPS), and the Men’s Mental Health Awareness Foundation have joined forces in recognizing World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.

This year’s theme, “Changing the Narrative on Suicide,” highlights the need for altering perceptions and instilling hope for individuals grappling with suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

As part of Suicide Awareness Prevention Month, MHF, CPS, and the Men’s Mental Health Awareness Foundation have launched the “ARE YOU OK?” campaign, designed to encourage individuals to engage with loved ones, friends, and colleagues who may be silently struggling. This initiative urges people to ask this simple yet powerful question, “Are you OK?”, which can help those experiencing suicidal thoughts open up about their emotions and struggles.

In our community, discussing suicide remains a taboo subject, making it even more critical to address. When someone is deviating from their usual behavior, it’s important to reach out and ask, “Are you OK?” Being supportive and intentional can make a difference. A person-centered approach, like asking an open-ended question such as, “I’ve noticed things have been tough lately. Do you want to talk about it?” can open the door for meaningful conversations.

Throughout the month, MHF, CPS, and the Men’s Mental Health Awareness Foundation will host a series of events to engage the public, reduce stigma, and encourage open conversations about mental health. Additionally, a comprehensive campaign across various media platforms will disseminate vital information on how to recognize the signs of suicide, offer support, and seek help.

Community members, organizations, and leaders are called upon to join these efforts. “By changing the narrative around suicide and mental health, we can foster a culture of empathy, resilience, and proactive care.”

For anyone struggling with mental health challenges or suicidal thoughts, help is available. Please reach out to the MHF crisis hotline at +1 (721)-585-5556.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45970-mhf-and-cps-collaborate-for-world-suicide-prevention-day-with-the-are-you-ok-campaign.html