MHF Safety Measures and Re-opening. | SMN News

The Mental Health Foundation hereby informs the public that our clinic is open and fully operational again with proper safety measures in place. For clients who wish to remain at home, we are offering one-on-one sessions online as well as phone and WhatsApp consultations.

The foundation is aware of the stressful times many are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why we would like to extend our services to those who may need help coping with its many effects.

Prescriptions may be sent directly to your neighborhood pharmacy, upon request by calling +1-721-542-1677 or emailing <span

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35495-mhf-safety-measures-and-re-opening.html