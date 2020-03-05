MHF Supports the ban on single use plastic. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Mental Health Foundation St. Maarten, supports the collective effort of several foundations and initiatives to ban single-use plastic on St. Maarten. A half year ago, the Foundation made the step to ban the use of styrofoam lunchboxes from its own kitchen.

The kitchen where to food for its clients is prepared also gives the staff the option to buy lunch. And while the clients received their lunches on plates, the staff used to receive their lunches in styrofoam boxes. Because of sustainable considerations globally but also the growing dump on St. Maarten, Interim Director Eileen Healy decided to

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34094-mhf-supports-the-ban-on-single-use-plastic.html