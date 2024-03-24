Middle Region Hillside Fire Contained, All roads reopened to vehicular traffic. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Fire Department on Saturday evening closed part of the Sucker Garden Road in connection with the bush fire on Middle Region Hill.

According to Fire Officer on Duty William York, part of the Sucker Garden Road from the intersection to the Arch Road leading up to Gas King was closed to motorized traffic until further notice in connection with firefighting equipment (hoses) that has been set up in the area to fight the fire should that become necessary overnight.

The firefighters controlled the fire, and at 4 am Sunday, all roads were opened for vehicular traffic. Special thanks to all residents who adhered to the commands of the fire department and police officers who ensured public safety during the devastating Bush fire.

