Middle Region House caught fire Sunday night. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Just before 09.00 pm Sunday, 05 August 2024, central Police dispatch received several calls of a house on fire on the Middle Region road.

Several police patrols and the fire department were dispatched to the location. On the scene, officers encountered a small house on fire at Middle Region Road nr 2. The roads were closed off while the fire department extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Personnel of the forensic and detective’s department were dispatched to the location. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

