Migratory Bird Festival at Amuseum Naturalis 9am to Noon Saturday, October 14th. | SMN NEWS

French Quarter:— The public is invited to a free festival celebrating St. Martin’s migratory birds on Saturday, October 14th from 9 am to noon at Amuseum Naturalis in French Quarter. The event will include the launch of two new bird coloring books: Soualiga Birds and Birds Around Me. The two books will be available for free at the event while supplies last. Kids can dive right into the books at the festival’s coloring station. Guests can also play fun bird games in the Amuseum’s gardens, learn about the science of bird tracking, and explore the museum exhibits and grounds.

