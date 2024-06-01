Military police officer killed in home invasion in Curaçao. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD: An employee of the Royal military police (Marechaussee) was killed in an armed robbery, the military police said on Saturday afternoon.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened," the organization said in a message on X. "His family has been informed, and we wish his loved ones all the strength and stand by them."

A spokesperson for the military police stated that the killed officer worked in Curaçao. According to Curacao. nu, he has worked for the military police in Curaçao for 23 years. However, it is not clear whether the home invasion was work-related. The Curaçao police are investigating the incident.

Outgoing Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren was "affected" by the message, she wrote on X. "My thoughts go out to his loved ones and colleagues."

Outgoing Justice and Security Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz described the news on X as very intense. "My thoughts are with his loved ones," she wrote.

