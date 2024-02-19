Milton Peters College joins the Green Dream Recycling Project. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Today recycling of plastic, glass, and aluminium will start on the MPC Campus in South Reward. During Assembly, the students were informed of the Green Dream Project, started by Claude Javois, MS Environmental Studies, at the MAC schools. The Green Dreams Recycling initiative, funded through Unesco SXM, is currently operational at 21 Schools in Sint Maarten. SVOBE Schools fully embraced this awareness-raising initiative for staff and students once it was guaranteed that the gathered materials would really be recycled and not end up on our mountainous Dump after all. Sundial School will come on board as soon as the Green Dream Recycling bins have been made available. SVOBE hopes that the enthusiasm of the schools and daycares for the recycling effort will entice the government to follow the example of the French side and make recycling for the general public easy, structural, and all over.

