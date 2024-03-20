Milton Peters College visits the Coast Guard. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Tuesday, March 19th, The Coast Guard in Sint Maarten warmly welcomed 96 third-year students from Milton Peters College (MPC) for an extensive tour of the Sub-Station at Simpson Bay. The goal of this visit was to enhance their awareness about the Coast Guard’s responsibilities in our community and how they operate out at sea.

The visit also aimed to showcase the career opportunities available to these aspiring young professionals. Throughout their three-hour visit, students gained insight into the diverse tasks carried out by the men and women patrolling the Caribbean Sea. Mr. Randy Paskel, the head of the Sub-Station, expressed, "It was time to open our doors once again and welcome these young minds into our world for a day. Different stations were set up, providing students with the opportunity to ask all types of questions about our work." Paskel added how pleasantly surprised he was when bombarded with relevant questions that came his way; “some of the kids impressed me by asking questions you would not expect from teenagers. They asked about the type of missions we conducted, how we worked with other partners and were even interested in learning more about our maritime intelligence policing approach”.

The event commenced with a gathering, where students were divided into four groups. Each group received a presentation detailing the Coast Guard's operations across all six islands of the Dutch Caribbean. Subsequently, they were introduced to the 'Basis Opleiding Kustwacht' (BOK), a one-year program that equips students with the necessary skills to become police officers out at sea.

