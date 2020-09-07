Minister Doran: Country Sint Maarten intends to appeal Algeria’s court ruling. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Honorable Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure, Mr. Egbert Doran, has taken notice of the decision laid down by the Judge in the Court of First Instance dated Friday, September 4, pertaining to the injunction case of Alegria Real Estate N.V. against the Government of Sint Maarten.

Minister Doran disclosed that he disagrees with the court’s decision and has since held various meetings with his legal advisor pertaining to the ruling.

The Minister stated in closing that it is the intention to continue to meet with the various stakeholders and

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35623-minister-doran-country-sint-maarten-intends-to-appeal-algeria-s-court-ruling.html