Minister Doran updates on payment to Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM). | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On 17 November 2019, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the caretaker Minister of Justice Perry Geerlings and various Unions representing the KPSM Employees, in which commitments regarding the retroactive adjustment to salaries received and the differences owed to the employees of KPSM were made.

It was decided to make fifty percent (50%) payment to the applicable employees regarding the matter of retroactive adjustment to their salaries. This payment is to be issued in the form of an advance against the total final financial picture, which will be known once the placement process is completed.

Minister of Justice

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33635-minister-doran-updates-on-payment-to-police-force-of-sint-maarten-kpsm.html