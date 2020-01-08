Minister Irion to upgrade sports facilities. | SMN News

Irion is working closely with SMMC, SZV, and stakeholders to realize the project.

PHILIPSBURG:— Acting Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Ardwell Irion, together with the SMMC, SZV, government representatives, and other stakeholders, have tackled the need to upgrade the ‘sports district’ of Cay Hill, primarily the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex. The discussions for the long-overdue upgrade of Raoul Illidge’s facilities have been successful and in the coming days, Minister Irion will be sitting with SMMC, SZV and other stakeholders to finalize the plans in preparation for execution.

