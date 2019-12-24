Minister Irion visits Kadaster. | SMN News

Historical artifacts from slave ownership in the archive.

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister Irion paid a visit to the “Kadaster” office of Land Registry yesterday to meet with the supervisory board and the Director. The minister received updates on the state of affairs at the Kadaster.

Minister Irion expressed great interest in the preservation of the archive of the Kadaster. While viewing the authentic documents of slave ownership the minister stated “This is an important part of our local history and should be treated as such.”

