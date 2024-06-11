Minister Jansen-Webster Calls for Adherence to International Labor Standards. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), Mrs. Veronica Jansen-Webster, has issued a compelling call to action, urging all employers in St. Maarten to fully recognize and uphold the rights stipulated in the International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention 87. Known as the Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organize Convention, this critical international standard guarantees workers the right to form and join organizations of their choosing without fear of retaliation or punishment.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45384-minister-jansen-webster-calls-for-adherence-to-international-labor-standards.html