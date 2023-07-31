Minister Lambriex praises Eugenio, encourages educational Advancement in Meteorology. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS) recently expressed its delight in sharing the inspiring journey of Mr. Geranto Eugenio, who MDS says “exemplifies the boundless possibilities that come with a commitment to educational advancement.”

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication, the Honorable Arthur Lambriex who has responsibility for the MDS, praised Eugenio for his recent accomplishment in a press release today, Monday, July 24. "Today, we celebrate Mr. Eugenio's remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication to his chosen field of Meteorology," said Minister Lambriex.

Mr. Geranto Eugenio embarked on his meteorological career in May 2016 when he joined the MDS as a Meteorological Observer/Trainee. He recognized his passion for the field and potential to make a significant impact, so he pursued further certification at the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) in Barbados. Mr. Eugenio's relentless pursuit of knowledge led him to become a certified Observer in August of the same year, marking the beginning of his promising journey.

Over the years, Mr. Eugenio's determination to excel pushed him to reach new heights. In 2020, he was selected for further training at CIMH, undertaking a rigorous program from March to November 2020. During this period, he acquired expertise in Aviation Meteorology and instrument installation and repair, elevating his skills to that of a Mid-Level Meteorological Technician.

Minister Lambriex said the Ministry of TEATT acknowledged Mr. Eugenio's invaluable contributions and the need to bolster local expertise. As such, he was chosen in 2021 to undergo training as a Senior Level Meteorological Technician (SLMT)/Forecaster. Undeterred by challenges, Mr. Eugenio completed the SLMT program with CIMH, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to excellence.

His journey is a testament to the significance of nurturing local talent and building strong foundations within the community," the release stated. Joseph Nathanael Isaac, Department Head of the Meteorological Department in St. Maarten, said Eugenio returned to St. Maarten last week after completing the SLMT/Forecaster course at CIMH. "To achieve full certification, he will undergo three (3) months of on-the-job training at our local office, where he will apply his newfound expertise and further strengthen his practical skills," said Isaac.

Minister Lambriex shares enthusiasm for Mr. Eugenio's achievements and emphasizes the importance of educational advancement for the youth of St. Maarten. "Mr. Geranto Eugenio's remarkable journey in Meteorology showcases the limitless potential in our young minds. I urge all the aspiring youth of St. Maarten to follow in his footsteps, as he has shown that with dedication and passion, there are no bounds to what you can achieve. The Government of St. Maarten is committed to supporting young talents like Mr. Eugenio, who bring pride to our nation and contribute to our local development."

Eugenio also encouraged aspiring meteorologists, "I would like to encourage any young person interested in Meteorology to go for it. There is room for growth, and once you do your part, you will be surprised where you can go in Meteorology. You will experience different cultures and learn from others. At the end of the day, it starts and ends with you."

He extends his heartfelt gratitude to the Department Head of MDS, Mr. Joseph Isaac, and the Government of St. Maarten for allowing him to advance in his field. Additionally, he acknowledges the support and guidance received from the staff of CIMH, whose assistance proved invaluable in his journey towards success.

The MDS stands as a beacon of hope for young talents, reaffirming its commitment to fostering local capacity and providing opportunities for higher-level training. With Mr. Geranto Eugenio as a shining example, the future holds great promise for the region's growth and advancement of meteorological expertise.

