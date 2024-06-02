Minister Lewis Meets with the Point Blanche Prison Inmates Association Hopes to Address Urgent Issues at Point Blanche Prison in the Short Term. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Friday 31 May 2024, the Honorable Minister of Justice, Lyndon Lewis and his cabinet staff visited the Point Blanche Prison, where he engaged in a significant discussion with the Inmates Association, including President Mr. Danzell Richardson, Vice President Mr. Dante Ottley, Treasurer Mr. Theo Heyligar, Advisor Mr. Joceidi Grell, and Secretary Mr. Vincent Hanley. The meeting focused on several pressing issues affecting the facility’s operations and the well-being of its inmates.

Minister Lewis aims to address some of the most pressing issues in the short term to ensure that the Prison management provides humane accommodation coupled with a strong structural rehabilitation program. One of the most important aspects of this is providing a facility that can provide a productive prison environment, leading to the reduction of stress, frustration, and fights among the prison population.

The discussion followed a tour of the facilities in which Minister Lewis and his team were able to conduct a preliminary assessment of basic improvement that could have a significant change in the lives of inmates.

