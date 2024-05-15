Minister Lewis visits Ruby Labega School to assess heat situation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Wednesday, the Acting Minister responsible for Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport, Lyndon Lewis, convened a meeting with the administration of Ruby Labega School alongside members of the Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) to address several issues affecting the institution.

The Minister visited the school on his own initiative after hearing about the heat situation and out of grave concern for the students.

Of paramount concern is the oppressive heat within the classrooms, which both teachers and students endure. Following a briefing from the school's management, Minister Lewis pledged to gather the necessary information promptly to implement a short-term remedy to alleviate the discomfort caused by the high temperatures.

Minister Lewis emphasized his commitment to problem-solving and assured attendees that, unlike the previous administration, he would not allow prolonged inaction on longstanding issues plaguing schools.

Acknowledging the school's power constraints, which limit the feasibility of installing air conditioning units, the Minister urged patience from the school management and union while comprehensive assessments are conducted to expedite a viable solution.

His cabinet convened an urgent meeting with the Head of the Department of Public Education on Wednesday afternoon to determine what the next steps should be and how quickly they can be taken. The Minister will update the school management and union on Thursday.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45180-minister-lewis-visits-ruby-labega-school-to-assess-heat-situation.html