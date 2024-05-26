Minister Lyndon Lewis Attends United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Global Program on Cybersecurity in Port of Spain (Trinidad.) | SMN NEWS

Port of Spain, Trinidad, On Wednesday, May 22, 2024 and Thursday, May 23, 2024, the Honorable Minister of Justice and (Acting) Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, Lyndon Lewis attended the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Global Program on Cybersecurity held in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The conference focused on proactive actions to prevent online child abuse and exploitation and to develop standards of collaboration in countering this serious crime.

Minister Lewis was accompanied by his Senior Policy Advisor Jerome Gumbs, alongside representatives from various regional islands, emphasizing the importance of a unified approach to cybersecurity and child protection. The conference provided a crucial platform for discussing strategies and sharing insights on combating online child abuse and exploitation.

Minister Lewis expressed his gratitude for the invaluable work being done by all the attendees and highlighted the necessity of spreading this critical information to raise awareness in St. Maarten. He emphasized that protecting children from online threats is a top priority and that the collaborative efforts discussed during the conference will be instrumental in enhancing the safety and security of the island's youth.

Minister Lewis stated, "The discussions and insights gained from this conference are pivotal in shaping our approach to cybersecurity and child protection. It is essential that we continue to work together, across borders, to safeguard our children from online exploitation. I am committed to implementing these strategies in St. Maarten and raising awareness within our community to ensure a safer digital environment for our youth."

Minister Lewis remains dedicated to protecting the rights and safety of children and will continue to work closely with regional and international partners to combat cyber threats effectively. Further updates on the implementation of these strategies and upcoming initiatives will be shared with the public in due course.

