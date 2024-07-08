Minister Marinka Gumbs and Curacao Counterpart Silvania Discuss Ennia Saga and Monetary Union. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Hon. Marinka Gumbs held what has been described as “productive discussions” with her Curacao counterpart, Minister Javier Silvania during the latter’s recent courtesy visit to St. Maarten.

The two ministers discussed the ongoing ENNIA saga, the governance aspects of the Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten, and the monetary union between Curacao and St. Maarten. Minister Gumbs was also briefed on the successful tax compliance strategies implemented in Curacao, which have led to increased tax restitution payments.

Additionally, the ministers exchanged views on the COVID-19 (or “Liquidity”) loans and the varying interest rates applied by the kingdom government to the various Dutch kingdom partners. They underscored the necessity of increased inter-island collaboration to tackle shared challenges effectively.

The aim of the visit was to strengthen bilateral relations between St. Maarten and Curacao and address important economic and financial matters of mutual interest.

Minister Gumbs expressed satisfaction with the discussions and highlighted the importance of ongoing dialogue between Curacao and St. Maarten. Both parties look forward to future meetings to further strengthen cooperation and foster mutual development.

