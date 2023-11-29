Minister of Education Samuel says Pre-Academic Year for Sint Maarten is not Mandatory. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (MECYS) Hon. Rodolphe Samuel, on Wednesday, said the introduction of a pre-academic year is part of a new education programme within the Kingdom of the Netherlands under a Strategic Education Alliance (SEA), however, Minister Samuel added that the pre-academic year is not mandatory for Sint Maarten.

