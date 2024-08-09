Minister of Finance and Minister of General Affairs Agree on 2% Indexation Payout for Civil Servants in September. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Finance, Marinka Gumbs, together with the Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Dr. Luc Mercelina, have agreed to proceed with the payment of the 2% indexation to civil servants in September 2024. The payment will be made retroactively to January 1, 2024.

According to Minister Marinka Gumbs, the 2% indexation has been included in the budget for the year 2024, and the government has been awaiting the return of the relevant law from the Council of Advice, which has had to review it since March 2024.

“Due to numerous requests from civil servants on this matter, I held an urgent meeting with the Minister of General Affairs to find a solution and find out why this is taking so long,” said Minister Gumbs.

“Our civil servants are facing many challenges, the extensive GEBE issues, their long-overdue salary indexation, the mandatory cuts of their salary packages in previous years due to COVID-19, etc.,” she noted. “In addition, the new school year is starting shortly, and the civil servants have been holding their breath awaiting a date for the payment of this indexation.”

The Minister of Finance disclosed that the Prime Minister has contacted the Council of Advice for an update on the matter and was informed that it is scheduled to be handled this month and returned to government.

“Once returned, its approval will be expedited,” the Minister of Finance said, adding: “This specific law adjustment does not have to go to parliament.”

“After consultation with the Prime Minister, I verified and confirmed that the indexation can be disbursed in September 2024. I have, therefore, instructed the payroll system administrator to make the necessary adjustments to the payroll system so this indexation can be paid next month,” said Minister Gumbs.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of all civil servants during this process and are committed to ensuring fair and timely compensation for their continued dedication and hard work,” Minister Marinka Gumbs concluded.

