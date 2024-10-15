Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs Misleads on WINAIR Share Sale Talks – SMN-News Confirms Previous Government’s Engagement. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — SMN-News has verified through multiple sources that Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs's claims that the previous government had no meetings or discussions regarding the sale of WINAIR shares are false and misleading. Documents and testimony from involved parties indicate that meetings were held, including a formal Council of Ministers meeting on May 25, 2023, to discuss the sale of shares.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46223-minister-of-finance-marinka-gumbs-misleads-on-winair-share-sale-talks-smn-news-confirms-previous-government-s-engagement.html