Minister of Justice Honorable Anna Richardson Congratulates Officers Embarking on Specialized Training in Miami-Dade. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force announces that three of its officers are set to depart the island to undergo specialized training in Miami-Dade. These officers, in collaboration with counterparts from Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao, will participate in a two-week training course to become certified "Driving Instructors." The purpose of this training is to equip these officers with advanced skills, enabling them to subsequently train our first responders effectively.

